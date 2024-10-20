Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Means Investment CO. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $537.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $518.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76. The company has a market capitalization of $486.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.