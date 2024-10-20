Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $242.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

