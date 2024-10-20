Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.79.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

