Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.