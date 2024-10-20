Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after buying an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after acquiring an additional 627,993 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 112,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

