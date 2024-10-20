Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Black Point Wealth Management

Black Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Black Point Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Black Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 186,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,927 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 671,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,811,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.54. 1,429,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,046. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

