Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lowered by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,478,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 133,739 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,042.7% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 353,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after buying an additional 86,450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

