Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lowered by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 227.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

