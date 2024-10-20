Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.9% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.51 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

