Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312,321 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,016,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 451,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,899,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter.

VOT opened at $251.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $252.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.68. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

