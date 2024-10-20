Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $270.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

