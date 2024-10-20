Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Verde Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Verde Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 897,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,332,000 after acquiring an additional 76,928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,422,000 after purchasing an additional 83,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

