Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Cedrus LLC’s Largest Position

Cedrus LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.7% of Cedrus LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $392.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $393.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.95.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

