Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Increased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

