Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $54,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VEA stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.