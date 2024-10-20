Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $49,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $201.52 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $201.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

