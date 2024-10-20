VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 364,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.