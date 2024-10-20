Vai Tops 24-Hour Volume of $59,759.76 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Vai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $4.11 million and $59,759.76 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,111,657 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

