UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $6.11 on Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.65 billion and $10.99 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $6.11 or 0.00008936 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00109991 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,202,019 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,203,663.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.0792897 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $11,626,505.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

