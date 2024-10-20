Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.77.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $3,133,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $535,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

