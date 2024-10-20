United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Boosted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.17.

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.88, for a total value of $2,773,016.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,997.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $45,293.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.88, for a total transaction of $2,773,016.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,997.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,010,158 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $368.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $377.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

