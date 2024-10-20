United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,542 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.8% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 522,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.51.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

