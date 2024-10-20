Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 196.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 809 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,308 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.51.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $79.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

