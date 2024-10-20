TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.94 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

TRST stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $643.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.81. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $36.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

