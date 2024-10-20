Trust Point Inc. Trims Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,457,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Certara by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 24.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Certara by 19.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERT. UBS Group raised Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,503.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Certara Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CERT opened at $11.41 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $19.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Profile

Certara Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

