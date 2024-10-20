Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,935 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 41,865 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.