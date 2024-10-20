Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,935 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 41,865 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.
Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions
In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
