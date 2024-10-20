Trust Point Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,786 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,875,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,908,000 after buying an additional 666,681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Five9 by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,257,000 after buying an additional 406,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 52.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after buying an additional 446,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $381,250.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,081.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,372.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $381,250.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,081.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,130 shares of company stock worth $1,212,594 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

