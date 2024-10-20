Trust Point Inc. Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $914.36.

Equinix Stock Up 0.7 %

EQIX stock opened at $895.20 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $855.35 and its 200 day moving average is $797.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.73, for a total transaction of $490,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,087,604. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.