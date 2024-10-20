Trust Point Inc. Raises Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $50.66 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

