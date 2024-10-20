Trust Point Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,348 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,543,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $103.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.