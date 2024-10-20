Trust Point Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,037 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $232.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.02. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.59 and a fifty-two week high of $235.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIT. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.