Trust Point Inc. Has $349,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $206,211,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7,363.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,067,000 after buying an additional 417,120 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,402,000 after acquiring an additional 309,738 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after acquiring an additional 277,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 379.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after acquiring an additional 242,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $402.54 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $406.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.37 and its 200-day moving average is $339.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.58.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

