Trust Point Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,066,000 after buying an additional 318,715 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after acquiring an additional 312,496 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,511,000 after acquiring an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

