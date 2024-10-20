Trust Point Inc. Grows Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

Shares of NBIX opened at $118.01 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average is $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,935,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,638.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,632. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

