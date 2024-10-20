Trust Point Inc. Buys 1,317 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,421,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,217 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 536.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $41.71 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.