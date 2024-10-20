Trust Point Inc. Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,183,000 after purchasing an additional 309,702 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in AON by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after buying an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,390,000 after buying an additional 49,161 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $357.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $363.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

