Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 150,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 994,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,289. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

