Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.74 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 80.96 ($1.06). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03), with a volume of 83,482 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Trifast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trifast

Trifast Stock Performance

Trifast Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.74. The stock has a market cap of £106.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2,633.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.60. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Trifast

In other Trifast news, insider Iain Percival bought 161,268 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,754 ($101.25) per share, with a total value of £12,504,720.72 ($16,328,964.12). 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.