Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TDTH)

Trident Digital Tech’s (NASDAQ:TDTH – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, October 21st. Trident Digital Tech had issued 1,800,000 shares in its public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Trident Digital Tech’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Trident Digital Tech Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TDTH opened at $2.80 on Friday. Trident Digital Tech has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Get Trident Digital Tech alerts:

About Trident Digital Tech

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

We are a leading digital transformation enabler in the small and medium enterprise, or the SME segment of the e-commerce enablement and digital optimizing services market in Singapore. We offer business and technology solutions which are designed to optimize our clients’ experiences with their customers by driving digital adoption and self-service.

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Digital Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Digital Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.