Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.95. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trend Aggregation Growth ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.