Tracey Hernandez Sells 250 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 250 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $19,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,757.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OXM opened at $80.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.50. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.44 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $140,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

