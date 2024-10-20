Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MODG. Raymond James lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

NYSE MODG opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.50%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

