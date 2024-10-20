Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47.40 ($0.62), with a volume of 186167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.06 million, a PE ratio of -808.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

