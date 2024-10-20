Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 1,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
Timbercreek Financial Trading Down 5.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
