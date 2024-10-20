Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lifted by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,636,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,157,000 after acquiring an additional 604,895 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 743.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,105,000 after acquiring an additional 296,646 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,316,000 after acquiring an additional 247,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $601.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $607.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.17. The company has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $767.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.