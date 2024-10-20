TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.