TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
