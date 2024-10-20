The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 807,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,943,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 565,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 209,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 208,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $1,797,624.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

