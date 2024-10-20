The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Raised by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PG opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

