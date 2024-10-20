The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.03. New York Times has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

In other New York Times news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,786.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 356.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

