The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)'s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 36,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 783% from the average daily volume of 4,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The Gym Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

